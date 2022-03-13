NEW ORLEANS — Delgado split its Sunday doubleheader against Southwest Mississippi Community College, falling to the Bears 2-1 in game one before rallying for a 6-5 walkoff win in game two.



In the first game, Southwest’s Braydon Coffey’s two run homerun in the first put the Bears on the board. Maverick McClure’s double in the bottom of the second plated Davis Stephens, who reached as a hit batter and advanced on a balk, to split the lead. Stephens’ run marked the game’s last run for either team as pitching quieted the offense. Dwain Guice suffered the loss for Delgado, surrendering his only two runs in the first before allowing only two hits and striking out six over the next six innings of work.



In game two, Southwest took an early 2-0 lead in the second before Delgado answered with a four run, three hit frame that included RBI singles by Tyler Cook and Jake Fury. Both later scored on wild pitches to give Delgado the 4-2 lead through two innings. Southwest plated a third run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly before taking a two run lead on Brady Wilson’s homerun in the sixth. Delgado’s Josh Alexander led off the Delgado sixth with a solo homerun to tie the game. In the bottom of the seventh, Bryan Broussard led off the inning with a bunt single before Brayden Caskey and Ethan Lege walked to load the bases. Broussard scored on a wild pitch to give the Dolphins the 6-5 walkoff victory. Kaile Levatino was the winning pitcher, pitching the final two innings in relief of starter Tyler Velino who pitched five complete, allowed only two hits, and struck out seven batters.



Delgado (15-7) will travel to Orlando Wednesday to begin a six game appearance in the Disney World Spring Training Invitational at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

