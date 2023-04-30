NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Cabrini’s Kyle Weidenbacher has led his Crescents to four district titles in his five seasons as head coach.



Weidenbacher coached Archbishop Rummel to a runner-up finish in Class 5a in 2018.



He said his job is truly a blessing.



“I look at them as my daughters, and every day I go home – and I’m so thankful – I have a team of 48 daughters, and that’s what keeps me going and their energy and their commitment,” Weidenbacher told WGNO Sports. “Everything we have done is because of them.”



Weidenbacher ran track at Rummel where he competed for head coach Andre Rome and then at the University of New Orleans.



The 400 meters was not his event of choice, but it was a wise choice made by his head coach.



“When I got to Rummel, I wanted to be a 100 and 200 runner,” he admitted. “Coach had other plans, and it reshaped my future, and became a 400 runner.”



