NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Delgado improved to 6-1 on the season with a 16-1 trouncing of Bryant & Stratton College in under five innings to open a four-game series at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium on Thursday.

The Dolphins opened up to a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

John Curtis alum Logan O’Neil added a two-run homer in the second to pull the Delgado to 9-0.

Dolphins’ ace Carson Lore pitched a no-hitter through four, and recorded seven strikeouts on the night.

Delgado hosts game two on Friday at 5 p.m.