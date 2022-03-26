CHALMETTE, La. – Delgado opened conference play with a pair of wins Saturday, defeating Nunez 8-5 and 3-1.

In game one, Nunez plated the game’s first run with a solo homerun in the first inning. Delgado batted around in the second, plating five runs on four hits, including a solo homerun by Josh Alexander to tie the game before Michael Stutes’ two run single gave Delgado the lead.

Ethan Lege singled to plate a fifth run. In the fourth, another Lege singled plated Brayden Caskey, who reached on a walk. Later in the inning, Nunez loaded the bases on an infield error, a hit batter, and a walk before another walk plated a run before Caleb Duhon’s grand slam plated four runs to tie the game at six.

The tie carried to the seventh when Josh Alexander reached on a leadoff walk, advanced and scored on an error that allowed Cade Pregeant to reach base.

Pregeant scored on a single by Michael Stutes to give Delgado the 8-6 lead and the eventual victory. Kaile Levatino picked up the win in relief of starter Cory Cook, who pitched four innings. Levatino retired nine of the final eleven Nunez batters.

In the second game, Carson Lore pitched a gem, allowing one run in a solo homerun by Alex Roux in the first inning and holding the Pelicans to only four other singles over the next seven innings of play. Delgado’s first run came on a solo homerun by Ethan Lege in the first inning. Roux’s homerun in the first tied the game. In the fifth, Cade Pregeant reached as a hit batter, stole second, and advanced on an error before scoring on a single by Bryan Broussard to break the tie.

Two defensive outs erased a Nunez threat in the sixth frame. In the seventh, Pregeant reached on another hit-by-pitch before stealing second and scoring on a single by Bryan Broussard for Delgado’s third and final run before closing the 3-1 victory. Lore went the distance on the mound, striking out seven while holding the Pelicans to four hits.

Delgado (21-9, 2-0) will meet Nunez at 1:00 Sunday at Chalmette’s Suarez Stadium to close the weekend series.

{Courtesy: release from Delgado Athletics}