NEW ORLEANS — Delgado opened conference play against Nunez Community College with a doubleheader sweep of Nunez Saturday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

In game one, Nunez’s Kyle Landry reached on an infield error to reach base, stole second, and scored on a single by Collin Zeringue to take a 1-0 lead. In the bottom frame, Delgado’s Bryan Broussard reached on a leadoff single and scored on a Josh Alexander’s two-run homerun to give Delgado the 2-1 lead through an inning. A two-run homerun by Nunez’s Caleb Webb in the second gave the Pelicans a one-run lead.

In the bottom of the second, Jhonnathan Ferrebus reached on a leadoff single and advanced on a passed ball and groundout before scoring on a groundout by Tyler Cook to tie the game at three runs. In the fourth, Brock Slaton reached on a double, and advanced on a deep fly ball by Logan O’Neill before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Ferrebus to give Delgado the 4-3 lead and eventual win.

Delgado starter Carson Lore picked up the win, pitching the complete game, holding Nunez to three hits, and striking out five. Lore retired ten consecutive Nunez batters between the third and fifth innings.

In game two, back-to-back RBI singles by Tyler Cook and Cade Pregeant in the second scored Jhonnathan Ferrebus and Jake Kaufmann, who both reached on singles to give Delgado the 2-0 lead through two innings.

Collin Zeringue’s RBI double cut the lead to a run in the third before Jacob Singletary’s solo homerun picked up a Delgado run in the third. The Dolphins added two runs in the fourth on an RBI single by Bryan Broussard and a bases-loaded walk by Jacob Singletary.

Two additional Dolphin runs came in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk and a bases-loaded wild pitch for Delgado’s seventh and final run before the 7-1 win to earn the doubleheader sweep. Delgado’s Chris Olivier picked up the win, pitching the complete game, holding Nunez two one run on two hits, and striking out nine.

Delgado (24-4) will meet Nunez in a single nine-inning game Sunday at 1:00 at Kirsch-Rooney.

{Courtesy: Delgado Athletics}