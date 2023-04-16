CHALMETTE, La. — Delgado defeated Nunez Community College in both games of Sunday’s conference doubleheader at Suarez Stadium in Chalmette, taking game one 5-3 and game two 5-0.

In game one, the resumption of Saturday’s game suspended after two innings by severe weather, Delgado capitalized on a leadoff hit batter to start the third inning, reaching on a single and infield error to load the bases before a two-run single by Josh Alexander tied the game 2-2. A sacrifice fly by Brock Slaton gave Delgado the 3-2 lead through three innings.

A solo home run by Jhonnatan Ferrebus in the sixth expanded the lead to two runs before an RBI groundout gave Nunez a run in the sixth. Jacob Singletary homered in the top of the seventh to give Delgado the 5-3 lead and the eventual victory. Reliever Turner Toms picked up the win on the mound in relief of starter Carson Lore, who didn’t return after Saturday’s weather suspension, in which Nunez led Delgado 2-0 through two innings of play.

Kaile Levatino pitched the sixth and seventh innings to earn his sixth save of the season.

In game two, Jhonnatan Ferrebus’ single in the third plated Josh Alexander, who walked and advanced on two additional walks to load the bases. In the fifth, Jacob Singletary and Brock Slaton reached on consecutive walks and advanced on another Ferrebus single to load the bases before Jake Kaufmann reached on a fielder’s choice and all base runners advanced safely on an infield error for a second Delgado run.

Giovanni Licciardi followed with a double to score two Slaton and Ferrebus and Kaufmann would score on Cade Pregeant’s groundout for the Dolphins’ fifth and final run before their 5-0 shutout win over the Pelicans. Delgado starter Chris Olivier went the distance, pitching seven innings, allowing no runs, three hits, walking four, and striking out eleven to improve to 8-2 on the season.

Delgado (34-7, 10-0) will meet Nunez Monday at 6:00 in game three of the series at Noel Suarez Stadium, pushed back due to Saturday’s weather.

{Courtesy: Delgado Athletics}