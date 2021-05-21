Delgado falls to #3 Crowder in NJCAA South Central Opener

Owasso, OK – Delgado dropped its opening game against #4 Crowder College in Friday’s opening game of the 2021 NJCAA South Central District Tournament in Owasso, Oklahoma.

The Dolphins scored the game’s first run in the first when Brayden Jobert walked, advanced on a single by Ethan Lege, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Stephen Klein.

Crowder runners reached on back-to-back two out singles in the second before a three run homerun gave the Roughriders a 3-1 lead.

Crowder went on to homer in the third, fourth, and fifth innings to expand their lead towards the eventual 12-2 mercy rule defeat over Delgado.

Delgado’s second run came in the fourth when Sean Fasano reached on a leadoff error, advanced on a single by Michael Stutes, and scored on a single by Brayden Jobert.

Delgado’s starting pitcher Hunter Draper suffered the loss, pitching the game’s first three innings with Zane Zeppuhar closing in relief.

Delgado will meet Eastern Oklahoma State College at 7:00 Friday evening to close the opening round of play.

Eastern Oklahoma and Crowder will meet in a 3:30 game.

{Press release courtesy of Delgado Athletics}