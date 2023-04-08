EUNICE, La. — Delgado fell to LSU-Eunice in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader at Bengal Park in Eunice in two mercy rule decisions.

In the first game, LSU-Eunice held Delgado to five hits and five base runners in a 10-0, five-inning shutout.

The Bengals plated six runs in the fourth on two doubles, a triple, and a home run. In the fifth, two home runs and two singles lifted Eunice to the 10-0 walk-off mercy rule decision.

Chris Olivier suffered the loss with Tyler Velino, Remy Marsh, and Aidan Murphy appearing in relief. Delgado’s Josh Alexander tripled in the first and Jhonnathan Ferrebus doubled in the fourth.

In game two, the Bengals plated at least a run in each of the game’s six innings, stringing together eleven hits and leaving only six base runners stranded.

Ahead 9-1 in the sixth, LSU-Eunice’s Collin Husser homered to plate two runs in the sixth to give the Bengals their 11-1 walkoff victory in six innings. Delgado’s sole run of the day came in the third inning when Cade Pregeant led off with a walk and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Josh Alexander.

Logan O’Neill suffered the loss on the mound with Turner Toms and Tyler Velino appearing in relief.

Delgado (30-7) will host John Melvin University in a 3:00 doubleheader Tuesday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

{Courtesy: release from Delgado Athletics}