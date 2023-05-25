*Courtesy Delgado CC Sports Information

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Delgado Community College received the No. 7-seed in the 2023 NJCAA Division I World Series bracket and will face No. 4-seeded Weatherford (Texas) Saturday at 9 a.m. MST (10 a.m. CST) to officially open World Series play at Supilizio Field in Grand Junction.

The tournament pairings were announced via a bracket selection show on the NJCAA Network Tuesday morning.

The winner of Game 1 will face the winner of Game 2 between Central Florida and Andrew College (Georgia) in Game 10 Monday at 6 p.m. The loser of Saturday’s game will face the loser of Game 2 Sunday at 2:00 in an elimination game.

The full seedings, pairings, and bracket can be seen below or via the tournament’s website.