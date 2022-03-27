CHALMETTE, La. — Delgado defeated Nunez Community College 7-6 Sunday to complete the weekend sweep of the Pelicans and improve to 3-0 in conference play.

Nunez took an early 2-0 lead in the first on a single by Collin Zeringue.

The Dolphins took the lead with a five run fourth inning. Cade Pregeant reached as a hit batter and Jake Fury walked before both runners scored on a three run homerun by Bryan Broussard.

Michael Stutes walked and Ethan Lege singled before Jacob Singletary singled to plate both runners and give Delgado the 5-2 lead. In the sixth, Ethan Lege led off with a walk before Jacob Singletary homered for an additional two Delgado runs.

The Pelicans plated a run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth and two runs in the seventh on a two run homerun by Landon LeBlanc. In the eighth, Landon Manson doubled and later scored on a single by Collin Zeringue. Caleb Duhon singled and was tagged out at the plate on a single by Dylan Jemenez before a line drive ended the Nunez rally before reliever Kaile Levatino closed the door in the ninth.

Dwain Guice earned the win, pitching into the eighth inning with Hunter Draper facing three batters before Levatino faced the final six batters to earn the save.

Delgado (22-9, 3-0) will host LSU-Alexandria in a Wednesday doubleheader before hosting Baton Rouge in a three game conference series next weekend at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.