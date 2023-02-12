NEW ORLEANS — Delgado defeated Copiah-Lincoln Community College and Pensacola State College to sweep Sunday’s doubleheader in the Dolphins’ official home opener at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

View the game one box score and recap (Delgado vs. Copiah-Lincoln)

In the first game, Copiah-Lincoln’s Tyler Wolfe reached on a leadoff single, stole second, and advanced on a sac bunt before scoring on a groundout to give the Wolfpack the 1-0 lead.

The Dolphins batted around in their first inning for a total of five runs on six hits. Bryan Broussard, Jr. opened the game with a triple, scoring on Josh Alexander’s single. Jacob Singletary and Jhonnatan Ferrebus also reached on singles before Cameron Trosclair walked to load the bases.

Tyler Cook’s sacrifice fly scored Singletary and Cade Pregeant’s single plated two additional runs to take a 5-1 lead. Ferrebus would double in the second to score Alexander, who reached on a walk. In the fifth, Logan O’Neill led off with a single, stole second, and scored on a single by Cade Pregeant for the Dolphins’ seventh and final run of the game en route to the 7-1 win.

Delgado starter Chris Olivier pitched five innings, allowing four hits, an earned run, and no walks while striking out eight Co-Lin batters.

In game two, Delgado hit the board early over Pensacola State with a solo home run by Jacob Singletary in the first inning. Jhonnatan Ferrebus singled and scored on a single by Jake Kaufmann. Davis Stephens reached on an infield error before Walker Bazile’s single scored Kaufmann.

View the game two box score and recap (Delgado vs. Pensacola State)

Stephens scored on a single by Giovanni Licciardi to give Delgado the 4-0 lead. In the fourth inning, Bryan Broussard reached on an error and went on to score on a sacrifice fly for the Dolphins’ fifth run.

Pensacola State threatened with Andreus Lewis’ two-run double in the fifth before reliever Kaile Levatino shut the door on the Pirates to close Delgado’s 5-2 win and the Sunday sweep. Logan O’Neill earned his first win of the season on the mound with Kyle St. Pierre entering the game in the fourth inning.

Delgado returns to action on February 23-26, hosting its annual “Rags” Scheuermann Memorial Weekend at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

{Courtesy: Delgado Athletics}