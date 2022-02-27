NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Paramedics are taught on the Airline Drive campus of Delgado Community College.

Jimmy Stevens has been a paramedic for over 35 years. For 12 years, has been the program director at Delgado.

“I think getting on the scene, having someone who has no pulse, and before you leave – and you have done what you are trained to do – and the patient has a pulse. That, and assisting the delivery of a baby,” said Stevens.

Stevens said that students who successfully complete the course, are in demand.

“Now more and more hospitals are getting paramedics and EMTs in emergency departments,” he explained. “They are also in oil rigs, remote areas, doctors’ office, after-hours clinics.”

The Paramedics and EMTs get first-class instruction.

Another reason why Delgado Community College is Education that works.