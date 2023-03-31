NEW ORLEANS — Brother Martin baseball now sits at 16-5 overall, and 5-0 in district play, riding an 8-game win streak that features series sweeps of Rummel and John Curtis.

Head coach Jeff Lupo details the Crusaders’ recent recipe for success

“First of all, it starts on the mound. The pitchers have been vastly improved from the beginning of the year and, you know, they’ve kind of been controlling a lot of the games and limiting opponents’ opportunities to score, thrown a lot of strikes, not giving away a lot of free passes. One thing we haven’t done is, especially during a streak, the one thing we haven’t done is beat ourselves. We’ve got some timely hits, you know, up and down the lineup to be able to apply consistent pressure up and down the lineup offensively, and we’ve made the routine play look routine for most of the day. So, you know, you combine those three things and you know, you’ve got a real good chance to win.

Jeff Lupo’s 2023 roster features just four seniors and a plethora of talented youth, motivated to return to the state championship spotlight.

Brother Martin’s Jeff Lupo is our coach of the week brought to you by Delgado Community College, education that works.