METAIRIE, La. — Bobby Ledoux retired from the public school system in 2015 after 33 years of service, 28 as head baseball coach at Grace King.

Ledoux would return to the head coaching profession this spring with a wealth of baseball knowledge and structure capable of revitalizing the baseball program at St. Martin’s.

In year one, he’s done just that, leading the Saints to 19 wins and an undefeated record in District 10-1A.

“What I realize is the longer that I have coached, I’ve become a better coach because I become a better teacher of the game. This team, you know, some people might think we are a little bit ahead of the curve because we are really underclassmen. Really eighth and ninth-grade heavy on this team, but we have a tremendous group of upperclassmen. They’re very focused, they come to work every day. So it’s no surprise to us, you know, the coaching staff, the players, at all of the success we’ve had. It might be to the outside world. You know, we’ve won a few more games this year. We ranked a little bit higher. This is a very, very focused team. They come to practice every day ready to work without question,” says St. Martin’s head baseball coach Bobby Ledoux.

That work is showing up both on the field and on paper.

St. Martin’s entered Friday 10th in Division IV select power rankings.

St. Martin’s Bobby Ledoux is our coach of the week brought to you by Delgado Community College, education that works.