LAPLACE, La. — In his first two years as full-time head football and baseball coach, Wayne Stein has led St. Charles Catholic to three state championships.

Two in football, one in baseball.

The Comets are currently in a great position to make a run at their second consecutive baseball title after finishing the regular season 26-6-1 and the top seed in Division III Select.

“The standard is the standard and like I told them, you know, we talk a lot about expanding the brand. A lot of it, too, is defending the brand. You know, the brand that they’ve created, these seniors. They’ve got to go out there and defend it because it’s a big bullseye on them,” says St. Charles Catholic head baseball coach Wayne Stein.

The focal point of Coach Stein’s message is to always work and never settle.

A message that has resonated with a club that returns several key pieces from last year’s state championship team.

“We’ve got a special group of kids who realize that those dreams are reality and they work, man. I’m so impressed with the work ethic of our kids. You can’t come here at 6:30 in the morning and not see a bunch of kids working at an indoor facility and that makes you feel good as a coach. I mean, we’ve got talented kids, but they get every little ounce of talent that they have out of themselves, and I think that’s what I’m most proud of,” says Stein.

St. Charles Catholic's Wayne Stein is our coach of the week.

No. 1 St. Charles Catholic will face the winner of the series between No. 16 Houma Christian and No. 17 Haynes Academy in the Division III select regional round next week.