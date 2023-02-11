METAIRIE, La. — In the first two rounds of the Division II playoffs, Rummel outscored opponents 17-0 to clinch their first quarterfinal appearance since 2007 and match last year’s win total of 21.

The Raiders have taken on the identity of their head coach, Julio Paiz.

In return, success has followed.

“Will, desire, commitment, never give up. Those would be things that I think they have in them and it’s what I want to be about and representing the program well. Very happy to say this year we have not gotten a red card. We haven’t gotten a player kicked out of a game due to a behavior that’s not necessary, is not needed. I take pride in those kinds of things, not getting red cards, representing the program well, and that makes me happy at the end of the day. So, I hope that I can continue to create this environment and a winning tradition here at school, hopefully for many years to come,” says Rummel head soccer coach Julio Paiz.

No. 3 Rummel will play No. 6 Ouachita Parish in the Division II quarterfinal round Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Rummel’s Julio Paiz is our coach of the week, brought to you by Delgado Community College, education that works.