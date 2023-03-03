NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In his first season as Newman head coach, Doug Freese led the Greenies to the Division four state championship. Newman defeated Episcopal 4-2, but had to rally from a two-goal deficit early.

“The real test of character isn’t winning, is coming from behind to win,” said Freese during an interview on WGNO’s Sports Zone this week. “In the most important game of the year, these girls demonstrated the character I knew they had and they were able to show that resolve to anyone is watching.”

Freese made this prediction for the Newman girls’ soccer team, one with many young stars.

“This team is going to be back with Lily and other freshmen,” he explained. “I expect them to be on this stage the next three years.”

Doug Freese of Isidore Newman school, our coach of the week