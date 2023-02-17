NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Surrency has seen second-place finishes as a wrestler, assistant coach, and head coach.

Those shortcomings prepared Surrency for state championship success as an individual winner as Shaw team captain in 2009 and now as a head coach that led his alma mater to its first state wrestling title in school history.

“Reality didn’t sink in until we were on the way home. We finally did it. You know, I think it was a lot of hard work put in for a variable of years, multiple years of guys coming back to the program, working consistently, contributing to put in work. We finally got our student body count up for wrestling is more than 10% of the school currently wrestles so we’re able to have some depth. We built on that and competition obviously in the room, competition brings success and it kind of worked out for us this year,” says Shaw head wrestling coach Brandon Surrency.

Shaw de-throned four-time defending state champ, Basile, 215.5-213 to take home Division III championship gold.

The deal was sealed by the lone individual winner for the Eagles.

“Caden Judice, freshman state champion, he finished the entire state bracket in less than a minute, pinning everybody,” says Surrency.

Shaw graduates just four seniors, meaning that the future is bright for head coach Brandon Surrency and the Eagles wrestling program.

Brandon Surrency is our coach of the week brought to you by Delgado Community College, education that works.

