NEW ORLEANS — Delgado Community College moved up three places in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national poll, released Monday.

The Dolphins (14-4) moved from No. 20 to 17 after closing the week with five wins and two losses.

Delgado hosts Triton College on Sunday, March 12.

First pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.

*Courtesy Delgado Sports Information