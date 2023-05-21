NEOSHO, Mo. — Delgado defeated Seminole State College 2-1 in the bottom of the tenth inning Sunday to capture the NJCAA South Central District Championship in Neosho, Missouri.

View the game’s box score and play by play here…

Delgado plated the game’s first run on Brock Slaton’s single in the fifth to score Cole Stromboe, who reached on a walk and advanced to third on a groundout. The 1-0 lead carried to the top of the eighth when Seminole’s Martell Davis reached on a leadoff single, advanced on a sacrifice bunt and wild pitch and scored on a double by Blake Nichols to tie the game.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the tenth when Cole Stromboe reached on an infield hit and scored on a double by Josh Alexander to lift Delgado to the 2-1 walkoff win, the South Central District title, and a berth in the NJCAA Division I World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Turner Toms pitched eight complete innings, holding Seminole State to one run on five hits while striking out eight. Kyle St. Pierre retired the Trojans in the ninth and tenth to earn the win in relief. Delgado swept all three games of its South Central Championship appearance, defeating Seminole State 3-2 and host Crowder 8-5 Saturday before claiming the title with Sunday’s 2-1 win.

The 2023 South Central District championship marks the program’s sixth NJCAA World Series berth and first since 2016. The Dolphins previously visited Grand Junction in 1985, 2007, 2014, 2015, and 2016. This marks the team’s fifth World Series appearance under Head Coach Joe Scheuermann.

The Dolphins await bracket seeding to determine when they open World Series play.

{Courtesy: Delgado Athletics}