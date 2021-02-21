Delgado Baseball sweeps Pensacola State in Sunday doubleheader

NEW ORLEANS — Delgado swept Pensacola State in both games of Sunday’s doubleheader in the “Rags” Scheuermann Memorial Tournament at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
In the first game, Pensacola State struck first with a run following back- to-back doubles. Delgado tied the game 1-1 in the bottom frame when Stephen Klein walked, advanced on a single by Ethan Lege, and scored on an RBI single by Jacob Singletary.
The tied score held for the next eight innings. In the top of the ninth, Pensacola State’s first base runner in three innings reached on a leadoff walk before a game-saving catch by Delgado right fielder Josh Alexander ended the inning and threat.
In the bottom of the ninth, Jobee Boone launched the first pitch thrown over the rightfield wall for Delgado’s 2-1 walkoff victory. Kaile Levatino earned the win after pitching 4.1 innings in relief of starter Caleb Dreux and Zane Zeppuhar.
Levatino retired thirteen of the fourteen batters he faced, surrendering only one walk.
In game two, Delgado’s Brayden Jobert doubled in the first inning and scored on a single by Ethan Lege. Stephen Klein reached as a hit batter and scored on an error following Lege’s single as the Dolphins took an early 2-0 lead over Pensacola.
The Pirates added a run on a sacrifice fly in the second to cut the lead in half and took a one run lead following Zeph Hoffpauir’s two run homerun in the third.
The Dolphins answered by sending eight batters to the plate in the fourth inning, beginning with Connor Feustle’s leadoff double. Josh Alexander walked and advanced on a single by Brayden Caskey before Michael Stutes’ two run double plated Feustle and Alexander.
Brayden Jobert reached on an error to score Caskey as Delgado retook a 6-3 lead. Jobee Boone led off the fifth with a triple and scored on a single by Connor Fuestle.
In the sixth, Ethan Lege walked and scored on an RBI double by Brennan Lambert for Delgado’s eighth and final run enroute to the 8-3 win over Pensacola State. Carson Lore earned the win in relief of starter Cameron Peairs. Lore pitched three innings and retired nine consecutive Pensacola batters, including six strikeouts.
David Theriot pitched the seventh inning to close the game.
Delgado (4-1) will host Bryant & Stratton College in an 11:00 am doubleheader Monday in the final day of the “Rags” Scheuermann Memorial Tournament. The game will live streamed on delgadoathletics.com and simulcast on dolphinradio.org.
{COURTESY: Press Release from Delgado Athletics}