Delgado baseball players take advantage of extra year of eligibility

NEW ORLEANS,La. – Last week on Friday Night Fastball, WGNO spoke with 2 pitchers on the Delgado Community College Baseball team to talk about their careers as a Dolphin and what they plan to do with their extra year of eligibility.

Matt Barthelemy,-who prepped at Belle Chasse High School, will get another year of eligibility at the University of New Orleans.

He signed with the privateers thinking he would get two years, but now, he gets three.

Barthelemy: “To go that program, good program, good coaches. They have really taken me in well.”

Reporter: “You will appeal for an extra year?”

Barthelemy: “I definitely want last year, so I will have 3 years. I will be a sophomore next year.”>

Dolphins Pitcher, Stephen Kline, who prepped at De La Salle, will return to Delgado for another season – due to COVID-19.

Kline, is a keeper. He played legion baseball last summer on a broken ankle — and was effective doing it.

Kline: ” I played in the southeast regional on a broken leg, and then I went to the American Legion World Series and played everything to the semifinals. It was actually luck, In the first game of the World Series I went 4 for 4, with 2 home runs. On a broken fibula.”

Reporter: “Hit by pitch?”

Kline: “Hit by pitch.”

Reporter: “Once that was diagnosed, they told you?”

Kline: “If I play another game on this leg, it will break fully, and I will be out a whole year. They advised me not to play at all. Obviously that hurt me bad because I want to keep playing. It’s the biggest stage.”