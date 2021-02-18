Delgado Baseball opens season with 13-3 win over Bryant & Stratton

NEW ORLEANS – Delgado opened its 2021 season Thursday with a 13-3 mercy rule victory over Bryant & Stratton College (New York) at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium in the first day of the annual “Rags” Scheuermann Memorial Tournament.



Bryant & Stratton scored the game’s first run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly. Delgado answered with two runs in the bottom frame when Brayden Caskey reached on a single and scored on a triple by Brayden Jobert . Jobert scored on a sacrifice fly by Stephen Klein to give Delgado a 2-1 lead. In the second, Chris Collet led off with a single and scored on a triple by Mikey Stutes. Stutes scored on a groundout. The Dolphins added five runs in the third when Brennan Lambert and Chris Collet reached on a walk and Connor Feustle reached on a fielder’ choice. Mikey Stutes singled to drive in two runs before singles by Caskey and Jobert gave Delgado a 9-2 lead. Back-to-back doubles by Brennan Lambert and Jobee Boone added a run in the fourth. In the sixth, Delgado loaded the bases before Josh Alexander’s sacrifice fly and Mark Johnston’s pinch hit single plated runs before Gavin Freeman’s single scored the Dolphins’ tenth and 13-3 mercy rule victory in six innings.



Freshman starting pitcher Chris Olivier went 3.1 innings and striking out six. Will Reed closed the game in relief. Delgado was led offensively by Brayden Caskey (2 for 3, 2 runs, 2 RBI), Brayden Jobert (3 for 3, 1 triple, 1 run, 3 RBI), and Brennan Lambert (2 for 2, 3 runs) and Mikey Stutes (2 for 3, 3 RBI).



In a schedule adjustment, Delgado will meet Bryant & Stratton in a 3:00 game Friday afternoon, followed by Delgado vs. Pensacola State at 5:00 in Day 2 of the “Rags” Scheuermann Memorial Tournament.

BRYANT & STRATTON 101 110 0 3 4 1

DELGADO 225 103 X 13 14 0

{Press release courtesy of Delgado Athletics}