NEW ORLEANS — Delgado picked up its fifth consecutive victory Saturday with a 10-2 win over Pensacola State College in the “Rags” Scheuermann Memorial Tournament at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

Pensacola State plated the game’s first run in the first on a sacrifice fly before Delgado’s Jacob Singletary’s solo homerun in the second tied the game.

In the third, Brayden Caskey walked and scored on a double by Michael Stutes. Ethan Lege walked and both runners scored on a three-run homerun by Lane LeBlanc to give the Dolphins a 5-1 lead.

Delgado loaded the bases in the fifth on walks by Stutes and LeBlanc and a single by Ethan Lege.

Josh Alexander’s bases-loaded walk plated the sixth run before a pinch-hit single by Logan Bertucci added two additional runs. Brayden Caskey singled to open the sixth and scored on a double by Ethan Lege, who advanced on a deep flyout by Jacob Singletary and scored on a wild pitch for the tenth and final Delgado run. Pensacola State added a second run on a solo home run by Giovanni Canegitta in the seventh.

Delgado started Turner Toms earned his first win of the season following an impressive performance that retired eight consecutive batters between the first and fourth innings and allowed four hits, no walks, and no earned runs.

Kaile Levatino closed the final 1.1 innings in relief.

In Saturday’s first game, Pensacola State defeated Bryant & Stratton 8-1 in eight innings.

Delgado (6-2) will close the weekend with a noon doubleheader Sunday, facing Pensacola State followed by Bryant & Stratton in game two to conclude the “Rags” Scheuermann Memorial Tournament.