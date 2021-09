Watch Friday Night Football at 11 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night and again at midnight on WGNO-ABC 26.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With Southeast Louisiana still reeling in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the local high school football season got underway on Friday after most schools missing the opening week.

Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, is also back after an unexpected week off as the 30th season continues with a jam-packed preview show hosted by Ed Daniels and Coach JT Curtis.