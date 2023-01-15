NEW ORLEANS, La. — Multiple sources are reporting that Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton will be leaving the Green Wave for a coaching position at Oregon.

Hampton’s defense was instrumental in the greatest turnaround in college football history that saw a 2-10 program in 2021 transformed into a 12-2 club that won American Athletic Conference and Cotton Bowl championships.

Tulane’s defense finished the year as the 47th-best unit in all of college football.

The unit ranked 33rd in scoring defense, holding opponents to 22 points per game.

The Green Wave defense surrendered just 152 rushing yards and 208 passing yards per contest while ripping off 24 sacks and 20 turnovers.