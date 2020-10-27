Defense? Van Gundy says you must have it to win big in NBA

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Defense is a word said in the NBA a lot, but not often executed. But, Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy said it will happen in New Orleans.

The new Pelicans head coach, in a zoom meeting with reporters Tuesday, said he won’t brow beat his players on the subject, just tell them what defense can do for them as individuals and as a team.

In eight seeding games in the bubble, the Pelicans allowed 122 points or more in four games. New Orleans missed the playoffs.

Van Gundy said he is working alongside Pelicans Executive Vice President David Griffin and general manager Trajan Langdon to assemble a coaching staff.

The NBA draft is scheduled for November 18th.

The upcoming season is scheduled to start in late December.