Defense? Van Gundy says you must have it to win big in NBA

Defense is a word said in the NBA a lot, but not often executed. But, Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy said it will happen in New Orleans.
The new Pelicans head coach, in a zoom meeting with reporters Tuesday, said he won’t brow beat his players on the subject, just tell them what defense can do for them as individuals and as a team.
In eight seeding games in the bubble, the Pelicans allowed 122 points or more in four games. New Orleans missed the playoffs.
Van Gundy said he is working alongside Pelicans Executive Vice President David Griffin and general manager Trajan Langdon to assemble a coaching staff.
The NBA draft is scheduled for November 18th.
The upcoming season is scheduled to start in late December.