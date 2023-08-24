SLIDELL, La. — The Northshore Panthers defeated Jesuit, 7-0 in their jamboree Thursday night.

The lone touchdown of the game came courtesy of a blocked field goal by Northshore’s Jackson Fugate, which was recovered by Jonell Scott and returned 68 yards for the Panthers score.

Fugate also came away with a second-half interception in what was a stout defensive showing by both teams.

For Northshore, Wyett Sistrunk and Grant Simmons finished with at least two sacks while Jesuit freshman, Zyron Forstall, had two in the first half.

The Panthers open the regular season Friday, September 1st at home against Dutchtown. Jesuit hosts Slidell for their regular season opener.

