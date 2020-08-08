Defense discovered: Pelicans clamp down, defeat Wizards

The Pelicans, playing without rookie first pick Zion Williamson, defeated Washington 118-107 Friday night in the NBA bubble in Orlando.
After yielding 32 points in the first quarter, New Orleans turned to its bench to find a spark and better defense. Guard Frank Jackson scored 13 points, and New Orleans was plus 30 while he was on the floor Friday night. Jost Hart had 10 points, as did Nico Melli.
Williamson was rested on the second night of a back to back.
Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 28 points on 11 of 16 shooting.
New Orleans moved to 30-39, but are still a game and a half behind 9th place Portland, and two and a half games behind 8th place Memphis in the Western Conference.