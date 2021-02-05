Defense could be decisive in Super Bowl of dynamic offenses

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Jason Pierre-Paul reacts after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Suggesting that defense could decide this Super Bowl might seem like heresy.

Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Kansas City offense are on one side. Tom Brady and Tampa Bay’s resourceful attack are on the other.

So expecting either D to be dominant or dangerous or definitive appears like folly. Maybe not.

The Bucs have the league’s best linebacker corps in sack master Shaq Barrett, run stuffer Lavonte David and all-around standout Devin White.

The Chiefs have defensive tackle Chris Jones and defensive end Frank Clark, plus an assortment of linebackers and defensive backs coming after their quarterback on blitzes.