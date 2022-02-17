NEW ORLEANS, LA (February 16, 2022)—Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman will return this year to defend their title, as the Zurich Classic will offer a record $8.3 million purse, announced Steve Worthy, Fore!Kids Foundation CEO and tournament director.

The tournament will be played April 18-24, 2022 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. The record $8.3 million purse will earn each member of the winning team $1,199,350.

This year’s purse is nearly a million dollars more than last year’s. After the 2020 tournament was canceled, the 2021 event generated a record $2.3 million in contributions to children’s charities in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge metro areas.

“Cameron was ranked in the top ten in the world until this week on the strength of an excellent season last year and a victory in the opening event this year,” said Worthy. “Marc has also played very well of late, with a tie for third and fourth in the first two events of the fall season, so we expect they will make a very strong defense of their title,” Worthy added.