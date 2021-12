The Amite Warriors suffered tragedy in June of 2019 with the death of 15 year old Terrance Allen. Allen’s passing, said head coach Zeph Powell, is one of the reasons why the Warriors have reached the class 2A championship game.

Amite and Many kickoff at 3:30 pm Friday for the class 2A championship. Watch two state championship editions of Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, on Friday and Saturday night. Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight.