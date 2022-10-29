NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — De La Salle remained the only undefeated team in Division II non-select after another decisive win over Eleanor McMain on Saturday.

The Cavaliers and Mustangs capped off a doubleheader at Pan American.

Star running back – PJ Martin – was in action, but not for long.

Cavs opened the game with a monster kickoff return to the 5 and from there Martin would punch it into the endzone for the first of the night. De La Salle led, 7-0.

The Cavs’ defense forced a fumble and capitalized when Evan Arceneaux connected on a quick pass to Jace Bienemy, who broke four tackles en route to the end zone to give De La Salle a 14-0 lead inside the first two minutes of play.

Ensuing McMain possesion, Jamier Hull forced another Mustangs fumble. Dominique McGill with the scoop and score extended the Cavs’ lead to 21.

Minutes later, Martin on just his fourth carry of the night ends with a 5-yard touchdown run to put De La Salle up 28-0 in the first quarter.

The Cavs cruise to a 35-8 win and improve to 9-0.