NEW ORLEANS — The De La Salle Cavaliers defeated district foe, Kenner Discovery, 38-7 Thursday night at Tad Gormley Stadium.

With the win, De La Salle improves to 6-0, 1-0 in district 9-4A.

Senior running back PJ Martin did not play in tonight’s contest.

In their first 5 games, Martin rushed for over 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns.

You can catch highlights of tonight’s game on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

You can catch all the action Friday night on Nola 38 at 11 p.m. and again on WGNO at midnight.