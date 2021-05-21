De La Salle holds Maroon and White scrimmage Friday at Pan American

NEW ORLEANS — The De La Salle Cavaliers were finally able to play their Maroon and White football scrimmage Friday afternoon at Pan American Stadium.

It was the first scrimmage for De La Salle new head football coach Graham Jarrot who took over coaching duties for Ryan Manale this offseason.

The Cavs have been to the Division II state championship game two years in a row, three times in the last four seasons.

Coach Jarrot says that the road to a state championship game is a long and challenging one, but one that starts with a solid spring camp.

“Spring has been great. We’ve stayed relatively healthy which is what I’m very concerned about. Now we have got to have a great summer and a great August camp,” says Coach Graham Jarrot.

“We’re starting with a jamboree against Brother Martin and we have a tough schedule ahead. So, these kids are going to be tested and so we have to see how our mental toughness is to be able to rise up against adversity. there’s going to be games where things aren’t going well and they’re all going to have to rise up but the talent level here is second to none.”