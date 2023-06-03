NEW ORLEANS – Old Glory DC handily beat NOLA Gold, 28-15, in Week 16 of the 2023 MLR season to keep its foot on the pedal in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Now 5-9, a postseason bid is looking increasingly doubtful for the Gold.

It was a high-flying start for NOLA as Reece Botha secured the game’s first points with a close-range plunge into the tryzone. A missed conversion kick would keep NOLA’s lead to five points. DC immediately responded with a try of their own within ten minutes to erase any early initiative the Gold had planned.

The game then took a turn for the worse for the Louisianians as the men from our nation’s capital drove home two more tries. The former came courtesy of a nifty piece of midfield creativity while the latter occurred as a result of an efficient lineout-to-maul sequence. Kicking woes were on hand for both teams, though, as DC missed both conversions. At this point in the game, it was clear that the Gold would have to muster some more creativity and guile in order to keep pace with the Glory.

In the twenty-sixth minute, the Gold cut into DC’s lead by way of a penalty kick. This came on the back of a disappointing end to a promising attacking burst on Old Glory’s doorstep, but you know what they say: “points are points, and you need more of them than the other team in order to win.” The teams would enter halftime with a scoreline of 8-15.

The second half was defined by missed opportunities and slow-burning possessive play. The score remained unchanged for much of this second period until Old Glory added a penalty kick of their own to increase their lead to ten. Towards the end, there was a burst of scoring from both teams; DC struck first in this regard, putting the scoreboard at 23-8. NOLA Gold returned fire with a penalty try, which grants the scoring team an automatic seven points, to cut the lead to eight. Finally, Old Glory immediately struck back with one last try to cement the final score, 28-15.

This loss all but eliminates the Gold from playoff contention, but it’s still statistically possible for NOLA to creep into the playoffs. The Gold will turn their attention to the Dallas Jackals in a road clash next week.

{Courtesy: NOLA Gold Rugby}