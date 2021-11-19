David Griffin releases statement on Didi Louzada suspension

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 11: Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts during a preseason game against the Utah Jazz at the Smoothie King Center on October 11, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans learned today that Didi Louzada will be suspended 25 games for violating the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

Reports say that Louzada tested positive for Drostanolone and Testosterone

The following statement was released by New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin:

“On behalf of the New Orleans Pelicans organization, we were disappointed to learn that Didi Louzada violated the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. After speaking with Didi, we are confident that he understands the full gravity of the situation and regrets the decisions that led to the suspension. We fully support Didi on and off the court as he learns and grows from this experience.”