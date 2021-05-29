Darren Willis Named to Southland All-Tournament Team

HAMMOND, La. – Darren Willis was named to the Southland All-Tournament Team for his performance at the Southland Conference Tournament in Hammond, La.

Willis became the 24th player in NCAA history to hit two grand slams in a game in the Privateers’ 14-1 win over the Northwestern State on Thursday. Willis also broke a tournament record for most RBI in a game with eight.

For the tournament, Willis went 6-for-11 and scored three runs. The senior finished his final season on the Lakefront with a .283 batting average, seven doubles, five homers and 27 RBI.

In his career, Willis suited up in 204 games, the ninth most in program history. He finished his career with 95 RBI and 107 runs scored.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}