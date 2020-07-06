Darius Miller not traveling with the Pelicans after surgery

New Orleans Pelicans forward Darius Miller (21) sets up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Darius Miller, who is recovering from right Achilles surgery, will not accompany the team to Orlando for the 2019-20 NBA restart.

Miller will remain in New Orleans to continue his rehabilitation process.

“We are extremely encouraged with the progress Darius has made in his recovery process,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “The work he has put in both prior to and during these limited mandatory workouts has been remarkable. We look forward to seeing him back at full strength heading into the 2020-21 campaign.”

The Pelicans will not be granted an additional roster spot pursuant to the rules the NBA has set forth for signing replacement players for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Last week, Darius Miller was asked about his decision and whether he should focus on his long-term health.

{Courtesy: Press Release from the New Orleans Pelicans}