Darius Days returning to LSU basketball for senior season

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 22: Darius Days #4 of the LSU Tigers reacts to a three against the Michigan Wolverines in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Forward Darius Days is returning to the LSU men’s basketball team for his senior season after initially exploring his opportunity to turn pro.

Make sure y'all say welcome back to Darius when driving around BR this week 👋#BootUp pic.twitter.com/xvpO6auonz — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) June 29, 2021

Days announced his decision during an online talk show appearance in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Tuesday.

He’d previously declared his intention to enter this summer’s NBA draft.

But he did not hire an agent or otherwise relinquish his college eligibility.

Days started 28 of LSU’s 29 games last season.

He helped the Tigers advance to the SEC Tournament final for the first time since 1993 and win a first-round NCAA tournament game.

He averaged 11.6 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds a game.