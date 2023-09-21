THIBODAUX, La. — This weekend is a bittersweet one for Nicholls defensive backs coach Darion Monroe.

The former Tulane football standout is preparing to face his old team and younger brother in Green Wave corner, Jarius Monroe.

It’s a game they’ve had circled on the calendar since the schedule was released months ago.

“Oh, it’s very exciting. You know, our family is really excited about it. In our group chat, all of them are going at it about it. You know, who’s going to win, where they pre-gaming, and where they are going out and tailgating at. So it’s a big, exciting day for our family as a whole other than just being brother versus brother, coach versus player,” said Nicholls defensive backs coach Darion Monroe.

Richie Mills: When the schedule was finalized, did you guys have any communication?

“Oh, you know it. Oh, you know, we had some communication. Both of us are competitive. We want to win in everything we doing and he’s the little brother, so he’s always trying to prove that he can beat the big brother. So as soon as the schedule came out, he was like, ‘Oh we got y’all on the schedule.’ I was like, ‘No, we got y’all on the schedule. We’re coming to see y’all. So it’s going to be exciting this weekend,” added Monroe.

Jarius Monroe started his college football career right here in Thibodaux where he played 32 games and was an All-Southland first-team selection with the Colonels.

Monroe transferred uptown and made an immediate impact on Tulane’s conference and Cotton Bowl championship run as an All-AAC performer in the 2022 season.

“It’s awesome, you know, to see the program doing well because, you know, I’m an alumnus, but also to see my little brother having some success. You know, getting some looks and having fun out there in my old stomping grounds. So he’s kind of following in the footsteps,” said Monroe.

Family ties and proximity between Tulane and Nicholls make Saturday’s non-conference game much more than your typical FCS and FBS showdown.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Yulman Stadium.