Dannen Named to the NCAA Constitution Committee

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane Director of Athletics Troy Dannen is one of 23 collegiate athletic leaders that will serve on the NCAA Constitution Committee. The announcement came on Tuesday afternoon from the NCAA Board of Governors.

The 23-member committee, which represents all three collegiate athletics divisions, will focus on proposing ideas to reshape the landscape of collegiate athletics. Dannen is one of four current Division I athletic directors on the national committee.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected by the NCAA Board of Governors to serve as a member of the Constitution Committee,” Dannen said. “Intercollegiate athletics is at a crossroads and we must come together to forge a new path forward. I look forward to working hard alongside my fellow Committee members to examine the possibilities for our future.”

With his appointment to the Constitution Committee, Dannen now serves on three current NCAA Committees. Dannen also currently serves as the Chair of the NCAA Football Competition Committee and is a member of the NCAA Football Oversight Committee.



The purpose of the committee will be to identify the core principles that define college sports and propose a new governance model that allows for quicker change without sacrificing broader values, while either reaffirming or redefining those values. The committee will be chaired by former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, one of five independent members of the Board of Governors and former president at Texas A&M.



“Each of the appointees offers important insight on the transformation that’s needed for the future,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “The time is now for substantive change. And future change must focus on serving student-athletes.”



Leadership bodies from all three NCAA divisions provided nominations for the review committee. From those nominees, the board appointed university presidents, conference commissioners, athletics directors and students from Divisions I, II and III, and independent members of the Board of Governors.



The committee roster includes:

Brad Bankston — Commissioner, Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

Sandy Barbour — Vice president for intercollegiate athletics, Penn State.

Dean Bresciani — President, North Dakota State.

Greg Christopher — Vice president for administration, director of athletics, Xavier.

Mary Sue Coleman — Former president, Association of American Universities, independent board member.

Troy Dannen — Director of athletics, Tulane.

John DeGioia — President, Georgetown.

Robert Gates (chair) — Former U.S. secretary of defense, former president, Texas A&M, independent board member.

Robin Harris — Executive director, The Ivy League.

Chris Howard — President, Robert Morris.

Gayle Hutchinson — President, Chico State.

Jim Johnson — Director of athletics, Pittsburg State.

Megan Koch — Track and field, Colorado College.

Linda Livingstone — President, Baylor.

Shane Lyons — Director of athletics, associate vice president, West Virginia.

Madeleine McKenna — Volleyball, California University of Pennsylvania.

Fayneese Miller — President, Hamline.

Jere Morehead — President, Georgia.

Gloria Nevarez — Commissioner, West Coast Conference.

Jim Phillips — Commissioner, Atlantic Coast Conference.

Julie Ruppert — Commissioner, Northeast-10 Conference.

Darryl Sims — Director of athletics, Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Kendall Spencer — Track and field, New Mexico.

The Board of Governors recently announced its historic decision to convene a special constitutional convention in November, with action expected to be taken at the NCAA Convention in January. The special constitutional convention is intended to propose dramatic changes to the NCAA constitution to reimagine aspects of college sports so the Association can more effectively meet the needs of current and future college athletes.



The Constitution Committee will begin its work immediately. In November, the committee will submit for membership feedback a working draft of its proposals. The special constitutional convention will convene no later than Nov. 15. The final proposals will be provided to the NCAA Board of Governors by Dec. 15 and scheduled for votes in January by the full membership at the NCAA Convention.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}