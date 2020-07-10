Dannen Named to NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University Ben Weiner Director of Athletics Troy Dannen has been named to the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee effective immediately and will begin a four-year term that will run through June 30, 2024.

The Football Oversight Committee supervises procedures for licensing of postseason bowls and qualifications and/or selection procedures for the FCS Championship as well as the non-championship segment of FBS football including practice and playing season oversight. The committee provides direction to the NCAA Football Rules Committee regarding playing rules governing FBS and FCS football.

Dannen is no stranger to national leadership positions on the Division I collegiate landscape. Throughout his administrative career, Dannen has been named to several influential groups including five NCAA national committees, which include the Competition Oversight Committee, Division I Football Championship Committee, Division I Wrestling Championship Committee, Division I Football Issues Committee and Football Regional Advisory Committee and Championships Finance Review Working Group.



Dannen also serves on the LEAD1 Board of Directors and was Chair of the American Athletic Conference Athletic Directors in 2019-2020.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}