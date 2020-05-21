Daniel Luquet ready to take over as Head Coach at Hahnville

HAHNVILLE,La. – New Hahnville Head Football Coach, Daniel Luquet, spoke with local media via Zoom Thursday morning to talk about his new position and his plans for the football program moving forward.

Hahnville stayed in the building to find its new head football coach.

St Charles Parish schools officially named Daniel Luquet as the new head coach of the Hahnville Tigers. Last season, Luquet served as the school’s offensive coordinator.

Before coming to Hahnville, Luquet led Woodlawn of Baton Rouge to three state playoff appearances in four seasons.

“Coach Luquet totally embodies the mission of HHS which is to Educate, Empower, and Encourage our diverse student population to learn at higher levels, to create and pursue meaningful goals, and to become responsible, empathetic, and productive citizens. Sometimes you can search the world over for the perfect candidate and sometimes you know you have the right leader right within your own bullpen. This time around, I knew we had the right person on our team already,” said Hahnville High School Principal Brian Lumar.

“Coach Luquet has already made a positive impact at Hahnville High School as offensive coordinator. I know he will continue to do great things and make a difference on the field and off as an ambassador for St. Charles Parish Public Schools, Hahnville High School, and the community,” said Superintendent Dr. Ken Oertling.

Luquet is the season of former Destrehan baseball coach Marty Luquet.