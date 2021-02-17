Damian did it: Lillard’s three point play sinks Pelicans

Damian Lillard’s three point play with 16.5 remaining in regulation was the difference, as Portland defeated New Orleans 126-124 Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Lillard had 43 points, including 7 three point baskets. Portland shot 18 of 41 as a team from beyond the arc. Lillard also had 16 assists.

Pelicans’ forward Zion Williamson had 36 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Portland got back in the game by outscoring New Orleans 35-22 in the third quarter.

The Pelicans host the Suns Friday at 7 pm.

