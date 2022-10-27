Saints quarterback Andy Dalton met with media Thursday, one day after head coach Dennis Allen said Dalton would continue as the Saints starting quarterback.

Four Saints did not practice Thursday. They are wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, tight end Adam Trautman, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Tight end Juwan Johnson was added to the injury report as limited with a hamstring injury.

The Las Vegas Raiders are one point favorites over the Saints for Sunday’s noon kickoff at the Caesars Superdome.