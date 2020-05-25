D1Baseball releases projected NCAA Field of 64 in honor of “Selection Monday”

The 2020 NCAA Baseball Tournament Field of 64 was originally scheduled to be announced today.

Instead, the COVID-19 outbreak forced the NCAA to cancel the remainder of the college baseball season, leaving teams with championship aspirations wondering “what if.”

In honor of what would have been “Selection Monday”, D1Baseball has released its projected Field of 64 and 3 Louisiana teams have made the field.

The LSU Tigers were 12-5 and ranked in the Top-25 before the season ended.

The Tigers were projected to enter the tournament field as a 2 seed in the Miami Regional.

Miami Regional:

Miami LSU Northeastern Pennsylvania

The Tulane Green Wave were on a roll before the season ended unexpectedly.

Tulane was also ranked in the Top-25 with an impressive 15-2 start to the season.

D1Baseball had the Green Wave seeded as the Number 2 team in the Starkville regional along with Northwestern State.

Starkville Regional:

Mississippi State Tulane Georgia Tech Northwestern State

To see the entire D1Baseball projected field of 64, click here