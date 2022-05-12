HAMMOND, La — The John Curtis Patriots defeated the Brother Martin Crusaders, 3-2 in the Division I semi-finals Thursday afternoon at Southeastern Louisiana University.

The Crusaders took an early 2-0 lead off a Curtis error in the 2nd inning and an RBI in the 3rd.

The Patriots would load the bases in the 5th and cut the deficit to one on a fielding error, ultimately taking the 3-2 lead on a Buddy Micheu 2 RBI single.

The tandem of Michael O’Brien and Logan O’Neill would keep the Crusaders bats quiet in the 6th and 7 innings to secure the win.

“They had everything going their way. We weren’t having good approaches at the plate, a lot of pop ups. We changed our approach a little bit, got some line drives. Balls finally found some grass. We drew a walk out of it and guys finally got on base and then we just came up with the big hit. Totally turned the game around and then we turn the ball over to O’Brien and Logan and they did a fantastic job of pitching and playing defense behind them,” says John Curtis head baseball coach Jeff Curtis.

Curtis will play the winner of Jesuit and Catholic for the Division I championship Saturday night at 7 p.m.

The game will be played at Southeastern Louisiana University.