Curtis takes down Rummel, 34-20 Saturday at Joe Yenni Stadium

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The John Curtis Patriots (4-2) defeated Archbishop Rummel (5-2), 34-20 Saturday at Joe Yenni Stadium.

Buddy Taylor got the Patriots on the board in the first quarter on a quarterback keeper.

Jason Gabriel closed out the opening frame on a 6-yard touchdown run to give Curtis a 14-0 lead.

Patrick Lebranch scored the other first half touchdown for Curtis on a 50-yard touchdown run. The Patriots led 21-0 at the break.

Rummel got on the board in the third quarter. Ashton Stamps’ 97-yard kickoff return made it 27-7.

The Raiders would try and rally late in the fourth quarter, but Blake Wibel would ice the game with an interception.

For highlights, click on the video above.