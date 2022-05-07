METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It took three games, but John Curtis Christian clinched its LHSAA Division I Quarterfinals Series with back-to-back wins over Archbishop Rummel at Mike Miley Stadium in Metairie, La.

After winning Game 2 on Friday, Curtis finished off Rummel with a convincing 7-4 win less than 24 hours later.

The Raiders kicked things off with a Mikey Ryan solo homer, but the Patriots plated three in the first and three more in the sixth to seal the victory.

Curtis will play Brother Martin in the semifinals starting Thursday in Hammond, La.

